Broncos vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos will be looking for back-to-back wins and a potential reset of their 2023 season with a win at home over the New York Jets in Week 5.
Game Preview
Even if they play ugly on Sunday, we’ll get to see it on what might be the most beautiful field the Broncos franchise has ever created. They are bringing back the old school ‘D’ style logo with an all-white endzone coloring. The look of it is actually amazing.
What better way to turn the season around than to beat a Jets team being led by their former incompetent head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, who has made this a revenge-style game for him and his squad over some factual comments Head Coach Sean Payton made this offseason about the 2022 Broncos.
Losing this game will likely send the Broncos into a tailspin through one of the tougher parts of their schedule this season. So if must-win is anything, its this game at home against the Jets.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3)
When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver or CBS
Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline reporting).
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
National Radio: Sports USA with Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Stephen Gostkowski (analyst)
If you see BLUE in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Jets game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.
Here’s where the Broncos vs. Jets game will air on CBS in Week 5 https://t.co/LxirxGPTyy via @MileHighReport— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 5, 2023
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|NIR-team decision
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|OUT
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
Jets injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Toe
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Samuel Eguavoen
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|S
|Foot
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mekhi Becton
|T
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Carter Warren
|T
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
Broncos-Jets Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 2.5-point home favorites over the Jets in Week 5 with an over/under at 41. The only change was a slight uptick in the over/under that now stands at 43.5. This is a huge test for Denver and winning this game could give them a big boost in confidence offensively.
Fan Sentiment
I came out and predicted a Jets win above, but I’m not alone in Broncos Country. The confidence in this team just isn’t there. In our weekly survey, just 42% of fans believe Denver will beat the New York Jets. That is proof enough that Denver needs this win badly.
Broncos 2023 schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Final Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Final Score
|Record
|1
|9/10/2023
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/17/2023
|vs. Washington Commanders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|33-35
|0-2
|3
|9/24/2023
|at Miami Dolphins
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|20-70
|0-3
|4
|10/1/2023
|at Chicago Bears
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|31-28
|1-3
|5
|10/8/2023
|vs. New York Jets
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|6
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Prime Video
|7
|10/22/2023
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|2.25 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/29/2023
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|9
|11/5/2023
|BYE
|10
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo Bills (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|11
|11/19/2023
|vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|12
|11/26/2023
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|13
|12/3/2023
|at Houston Texans
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|14
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|15
|TBD
|at Detroit Lions
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|12/24/2023
|vs. New England Patriots (SNF)
|6:15 PM
|NFL Network
|17
|12/31/2023
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
