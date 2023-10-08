 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos are reportedly trading Randy Gregory to 49ers

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos will be looking to make it two in a row against the New York Jets in Week 5. Here’s how to watch.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: OCT 01 Broncos at Bears Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be looking for back-to-back wins and a potential reset of their 2023 season with a win at home over the New York Jets in Week 5.

Game Preview

Even if they play ugly on Sunday, we’ll get to see it on what might be the most beautiful field the Broncos franchise has ever created. They are bringing back the old school ‘D’ style logo with an all-white endzone coloring. The look of it is actually amazing.

What better way to turn the season around than to beat a Jets team being led by their former incompetent head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, who has made this a revenge-style game for him and his squad over some factual comments Head Coach Sean Payton made this offseason about the 2022 Broncos.

Losing this game will likely send the Broncos into a tailspin through one of the tougher parts of their schedule this season. So if must-win is anything, its this game at home against the Jets.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: New York Jets (1-3) at Denver Broncos (1-3)

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver or CBS

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline reporting).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

National Radio: Sports USA with Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Stephen Gostkowski (analyst)

If you see BLUE in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Jets game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB NIR-team decision DNP DNP DNP OUT
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED OUT
Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Frank Clark OLB Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Josey Jewell ILB Hip LIMITED FULL FULL --
Jerry Jeudy WR Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Javonte Williams RB Quad DNP LIMITED FULL

Jets injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
D.J. Reed CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT
Billy Turner OL Toe -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Samuel Eguavoen LB Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tony Adams S Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL --
Jarrick Bernard-Converse S Foot LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Mekhi Becton T Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL --
Carter Warren T Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Broncos-Jets Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 2.5-point home favorites over the Jets in Week 5 with an over/under at 41. The only change was a slight uptick in the over/under that now stands at 43.5. This is a huge test for Denver and winning this game could give them a big boost in confidence offensively.

Fan Sentiment

I came out and predicted a Jets win above, but I’m not alone in Broncos Country. The confidence in this team just isn’t there. In our weekly survey, just 42% of fans believe Denver will beat the New York Jets. That is proof enough that Denver needs this win badly.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

Our podcast network has been released into free agency by SB Nation. Thus we have rebranded to Mile High Broncos Podcasts. The good news is that if you subscribed before the change then you’ll still be there on the new name change. We have an aggressive schedule of podcasts this season and look for two shows a day all season long! We’ll have a short-form podcast in the mornings that will be our audio version of Horse Tracks and a long-form afternoon show later in the day. Ross Allen has also consolidated all of our audio and video content in one place, so definitely give our Mile High Broncos Podcasts YouTube channel a follow too!

Here are the long-form shows from Week 5 for your listening pleasure:

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 5

Odds and Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 5

Dublin to Denver with Column Cronin and Stewart Roche: Week 5

Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 5

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live

Broncos 2023 schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Final Score Record
1 9/10/2023 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 16-17 0-1
2 9/17/2023 vs. Washington Commanders 2:25 PM CBS 33-35 0-2
3 9/24/2023 at Miami Dolphins 11:00 AM CBS 20-70 0-3
4 10/1/2023 at Chicago Bears 11:00 AM CBS 31-28 1-3
5 10/8/2023 vs. New York Jets 2:25 PM CBS
6 10/12/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF) 6:15 PM Prime Video
7 10/22/2023 vs. Green Bay Packers 2.25 PM CBS
8 10/29/2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS
9 11/5/2023 BYE
10 11/13/2023 at Buffalo Bills (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
11 11/19/2023 vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
12 11/26/2023 vs. Cleveland Browns 2:05 PM FOX
13 12/3/2023 at Houston Texans 2:05 PM CBS
14 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
15 TBD at Detroit Lions TBD TBD
16 12/24/2023 vs. New England Patriots (SNF) 6:15 PM NFL Network
17 12/31/2023 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 2:25 PM CBS
18 TBD at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

In This Stream

2023, Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets - Everything we know

View all 26 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...