One of the early surprises to the Denver Broncos season has been the play of Russell Wilson.

Yes, the Broncos are still 1-3, with lone win being against a terrible Chicago Bears team.

But it’s not because of the play of Wilson.

Through the first four games, the Broncos quarterback has some of the best stats in the league, with names like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

No doubt there are times Wilson and the Denver offense has vanished in games. So it hasn’t been perfect.

But Wilson also isn’t the problem, despite what you heard or read from the New York media this week.

You can tell Wilson is getting comfortable with the offense and Sean Payton. The next test for Wilson and the Denver offense is the New York Jets, which just made life incredibly difficult for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As Payton said to the Denver media this week:

“Yeah, I think so, I’d like to think so. Yeah. I feel like on game day, man, he’s on point. He knows exactly, decision-wise, what we’re thinking. I can’t think of situations where I’m sitting there looking at the iPad — I look at the pictures still — and wondering why. He’s locked in. He’s playing well.”

The hope is the Broncos defense can mimic what it did against the Bears in the second half. That’s a big ask given how bad the unit has looked this season.

As for Wilson, as good as he’s looked, he can get even better.

It’s one of the early surprises for the Broncos this season.

