 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos are reportedly trading Randy Gregory to 49ers

Filed under:

NFL Week 5 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 5 of the regular season.

As we await the Broncos game this afternoon, we have a full slate of early games to enjoy. The most interesting matchup might be between the Jaguars and Bills if Jacksonville can figure out how to play consistently. I like the Titans-Colts game too. I think that one should be fun. Other than that, I am not really find anything of these games all that interesting. Hopefully you have some fantasy football interests to root for.

Early games schedule

Early Game live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...