Schefter: Broncos ‘willing to listen’ to trade offers for almost any player on defensive side of ball

In a report today from Adam Schefter of ESPN, he has sources saying that Randy Gregory may not be the first in-season trade the Denver Broncos make ahead of the October 31st NFL trade deadline. In fact, the team may be looking to make several trades on the defensive side of the ball.

Denver’s struggling defense enters Sunday ranked last in the NFL in both points and yards allowed per game, and many sources around the league believe the Broncos would be willing to listen to trade interest in almost any player on the defensive side.

The ‘almost any player’ part has to mean they won’t be listening to any trade offers for one Patrick Surtain II. However, I personally don’t see any other player on that defense that would or should be safe from trade interest.

Head Coach Sean Payton’s decision to move towards youth at the edge rusher position prompted reports that Randy Gregory was to be released.

“We felt like with some of our younger players and where we are going, it was best for our team right now,” Payton said earlier this week.

The team was going to move forward with that decision, but found a trade partner in the San Francisco 49ers instead. The compensation wasn’t much, but it was more than what Denver expected considering they were about to release him.

However, the reports didn’t stop there as Schefter also alluded to the fact that both wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are also expected to garner more attention this month.

The Broncos (1-3) have fielded inquiries over the past two seasons about Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and Denver’s young wide receivers are expected to garner more attention in the coming weeks.

Both were involved in several trade rumors throughout the last two seasons. With Payton in town, I could see him moving those players too if things do not improve in the win-loss column for the team over the next three weeks.

We could end up seeing a much different team on the field come November 1st. In the long-run, that might be a good thing for a franchise that has struggled to lift itself up from the trash heap.

What do you think Broncos Country?