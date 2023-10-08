Week 5: Jets at Broncos - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos will be looking to stack back-to-back wins after a horrendous start, but will need to take care of the visiting New York Jets first. Both teams are off to a poor start to the season at 1-3 and a win would be vital for each at this point.

One thing to keep an eye on is the report from Adam Schefter that the Broncos are looking to become active sellers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on October 31st. We’ll have to see if a win today changes that narrative any or if the fire sale is just getting started in Denver.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Jets game predictions

I suffered from a bout of pessimism when I made my picks this week. The Jets defense looked so good last week against Patrick Mahomes that I felt like they would pull out a close win here against the Broncos this week. Of course, now that gameday has arrived, I’m feeling like maybe Denver is the better team here. The Jets are 1-9 in their last 10 games and that’s certainly a little worse than Denver has been over the same span. So go Broncos!

Broncos vs. Jets in-game updates

The old school D and white painted end zones. Cool look to go with snow-capped helmets #Denver7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/YMvxJrWCcY — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 8, 2023

Broncos won opening coin toss for all 5 games this year. Deferred all 5. Jets get ball first. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 8, 2023

Nik Bonitto nearly decapitates Wilson on sack. That's 3.5 sacks in his last 5 quarters. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 8, 2023

Oh no.



Marvin Mims fumbled the punt.



Jets have the ball at Denver’s 10. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

And the Broncos turn away the Jets in goal-to-go.



The Hackett offense settles for a FG after taking over at the Denver 20. As productive as ever — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

FIRST DOWN.



Russell Wilson takes off with it and picks up the first with his legs. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

And Jaleel McLaughlin breaks through for a big 38-yard run. Maybe he'll get more than seven carries today. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 8, 2023

There are two offensive players for the Broncos who put genuine fear into an opposing defense when they have the ball:



Jaleel McLaughlin

Marvin Mims Jr.



McLaughlin exploded for 38 yards on the first series.



The kids are gonna be alright. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin makes a play every week. He’s off to a fast start today. #Broncos osCountry pic.twitter.com/X8cFNI3ljD — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 8, 2023

Safety.



Two points for the Jets and they’ll get the ball.



Russ called for intentional grounding in the end zone. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

The Broncos’ front seven is DESTROYING the Jets’ offensive line. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

Russell Wilson is running like Lamar Jackson so far today.



40 yards on three scrambles in the first quarter. Two of them moved the chains. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

QB draw on third down and Russ is stopped.



Field goal. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

Twice now Justin Simmons made touchdown-saving tackles that the Broncos’ defense did not have the last two weeks — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) October 8, 2023

Huge holes for Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall on this drive.



Broncos getting pushed back at the snap repeatedly on the ground. Familiar territory after the last two games. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Russell Wilson spins out of a sure sack … eventual incompletion. Nevertheless, Wilson looks young and spry. He’s moving as though he’s back in his salad days. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Four carries for 63 yards for Jaleel McLaughlin. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 8, 2023

Jaleel McLaughlin has 86 yards on 6 touches so far.



A nifty little 14.3 yards per touch so far today. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

On third and long, the Brocnos throw a quick screen to Marvin Mims.



He isn’t able to score.



Field goal time. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

So far, the Broncos have one touchdown in three red-zone trips today.



The Jets are 0-for-2 in red-zone forays.



Broncos up, 13-8, after Lutz’s second FG of the afternoon. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

GOOD NEWS: Broncos have not attempted a punt in the first half.



NOT SO GOOD NEWS: They only have 13 points to show for it. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 8, 2023

Jets 2 starting tackles both out of the game.

Vera-Tucker went back to the locker room. Becton limped off the field.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) October 8, 2023

And wouldn't you know it, the Nathaniel Hackett offense is on pace for 16 points after that laughable inability to spike the ball. Love to see it! — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) October 8, 2023

The Broncos put up 183 yards in the first half.



115 came on the ground (including 45 from Russell Wilson)



Oh and Jaleel McLaughlin accounted for 83 of the 183 first half yardage! — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 8, 2023

#Broncos DL D.J. Jones is questionable to return with a knee injury. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 8, 2023

Broncos' offense start the second half with a three-and-out.



That opening drive of second halves has been difficult for Denver this season. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) October 8, 2023

Breece Hall touchdown.



72-yard run and touchdown for Hall. Brutal. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

BREECE HALL IS BACK ‍ pic.twitter.com/SKEUaXR3X5 — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2023

“Holding, offense, number 72” — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Since the #Broncos opening TD drive, Russell Wilson has taken a safety, they've settled for field goals twice after stalling inside the Jets' 5-yard line and now gone three-and-out two straight drives. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) October 8, 2023

4.33 seconds of hang time on Riley Dixon’s punt. 28 yards of net after the 15-yard return and subsequent fumble at the end. Jets recover and will start in Denver territory at the Broncos 49-yard line. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Unfortunately for #Broncos fans, their real defense now on display. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 8, 2023

Elijah Garcia with the sack.



Strong preseason for Garcia, and he gets his first QB takedown of the regular season. Jets settle for another FG on a red-zone drive. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Rush yards allowed by Denver's defense this season:



Week 1, Raiders: 61

Week 2, Commanders: 122

Week 3, Dolphins: 350

Week 4, Bears: 171

*Week 5, Jets: 171



Still third quarter. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 8, 2023

The Broncos’ offnese started the second half with three-straight three-and-outs. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

The Jets have 171 rushing yards today. Denver has now allowed 692 rushing yards in the last 3 games.



Per @pfref, that is the second-highest total for a 3-game span in Broncos history (2018, 735 yds. v. KC/NYJ/LAR). It is the most allowed by any NFL team over 3 games since 2019. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

BRONCOS BALL



The Jets fumble the punt and Broncos recover. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

THE #JETS MUFFED A PUNT AND THE #BRONCOS GAVE IT RIGHT BACK



WHAT ARE THE BRONCOS DOING? pic.twitter.com/ZSSsTZtKRx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 8, 2023

Second fumble from Marvin Mims. Tough day for him — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) October 8, 2023

Updating Denver's offensive results in the second half:



• 3 plays, 4 yards, punt

• 3 plays, -4 yards, punt

• 3 plays, -6 yards, punt

• 2 plays, -10 yards, fumble — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 8, 2023

The Broncos have allowed 720 rushing yards over the last three games.



This is one of the 10-worst 3-game rushing stretches for any NFL team in the last 30 years, and the second-worst 3-game stretch in Broncos history. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

Vance Joseph vs Nathaniel Hackett



What could possibly go wrong here? — Sofía Ramírez (@Sofia_RamirezG) October 8, 2023

The Jets and Broncos are just putting on a misery clinic — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 8, 2023

If you aren’t watching the #Jets play the #Broncos you are missing some of the worst football you will ever see. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 8, 2023

First-half total offense in #NYJvsDEN:



NYJ: 154 yards

DEN: 183 yards



Second-half total offense (as of 12:19, 4Q):



NYJ: 164 yards

DEN: 4 yards — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023

The Broncos have -18 yards in the second half to go along with 0 first downs. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 8, 2023

And after fileting the Broncos on the ground, the Jets get a big play-action pass. Also, Kareem Jackson goes to the sideline; being looked at by team medical personnel. Locke is in at safety. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 8, 2023