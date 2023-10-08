 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 5: Jets at Broncos - Live Updates

We have all of your updates from today’s game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in Week 5. Join us in the comments section during the game.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be looking to stack back-to-back wins after a horrendous start, but will need to take care of the visiting New York Jets first. Both teams are off to a poor start to the season at 1-3 and a win would be vital for each at this point.

One thing to keep an eye on is the report from Adam Schefter that the Broncos are looking to become active sellers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on October 31st. We’ll have to see if a win today changes that narrative any or if the fire sale is just getting started in Denver.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Jets game predictions

I suffered from a bout of pessimism when I made my picks this week. The Jets defense looked so good last week against Patrick Mahomes that I felt like they would pull out a close win here against the Broncos this week. Of course, now that gameday has arrived, I’m feeling like maybe Denver is the better team here. The Jets are 1-9 in their last 10 games and that’s certainly a little worse than Denver has been over the same span. So go Broncos!

Broncos vs. Jets in-game updates

In This Stream

2023, Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets - Everything we know

View all 30 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...