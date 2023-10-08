Week 5: Broncos vs. Jets gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos had gotten running back Javonte Williams back as a full participant on Friday, but whatever happened between then and today has resulted in him being inactive for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. That’s a huge blow to the offense, but they’ll roll with Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin as their two running backs in this game.

Head Coach Sean Payton noted that the team has depth at the position that he trusts and included Dwayne Washington buy name in his response to that question on Friday.

“We feel fortunate,” Payton said on Friday. |Obviously, we like how the young players are playing. Samaje [Perine], when we signed him—[Dwayne] Washington’s played for me. All these guys will be ready.”

While it hurts to be missing Williams, this just means we should see more of rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin who has flashed some big play ability this year. It would be fun to see him get more looks in both the run and pass game today.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Fabian Moreau CB Javonte Williams RB JK Skinner S Thomas Incoom OLB Alex Forsyth C