Watch Jaleel McLaughlin take over on Denver’s opening drive vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos took their first offensive possession against the New York Jets and let undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin do the rest. First, McLaughlin took an outside pitch from Russell Wilson and turned it into a huge 38-yard gain into the Jets red zone.

Jaleel McLaughlin makes a play every week. He’s off to a fast start today. #Broncos osCountry pic.twitter.com/X8cFNI3ljD — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) October 8, 2023

Then after stumbling a bit in the red zone after a holding penalty, Denver decided to go back to the McLaughlin well. Wilson tossed a screen pass to him that he bobbled, but after securing the pass he launching himself like a rocket through the open lane and went untouched for the touchdown.

McLaughlin ended with 63 total yards on that opening drive and was the primary engine behind Denver taking an early 7-3 lead over the Jets. What fun this kid is going to be for us fans. Can’t wait to see more from him!

Update: The big plays keep coming. In the first half, McLaughlin average over 14 yards per touch. He would add another big run play before halftime to setup the Broncos with another scoring opportunity.

That 21-yard scamper would give the Broncos another scoring opportunity. They would come up short, but add to their first half lead.