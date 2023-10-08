The Denver Broncos are coming off a brutally ugly home loss to the New York Jets today and will face a short week to travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC West leading Chiefs in a prime time matchup. What could possibly go wrong for the Broncos here?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 10.5-point road underdogs to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. The over/under stands at 51.5 for this Week 6 AFC West matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds

Denver Broncos (1-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -10.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +380 / Kansas City -500

Over/Under: 51.5

There is now doubt that Denver will be reeling in this game and with the leagues worst defense - by far - they will face a Chiefs team that is finally finding its 2023 legs. Frankly, this could turn into a bloodbath for the Broncos in short order. They are facing one of the NFL’s top offenses and have found zero answers to stopping even the league’s worst offense so far through five games. That 10-point spread might be an understatement here.

If the Broncos are to compete with the Chiefs, then they’ll need to find some consistency on both sides of the ball. The Denver offense hasn’t been the problem this season, but they haven’t really been the solution in games either. They went on a five-drive stretch today where they gained a total of -18 yards. Do that against a team like the Chiefs and you’ll be staring at another 10 touchdown game. The Broncos must play flawless in this game to cover the spread, much less win the game.

What do you think Broncos Country?