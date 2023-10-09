 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Football Week 5: Packers at Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. Join us in the comments section to talk football during the game!

By Tim Lynch
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

We’ll wrap up Week 5 with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders. These two teams are fairly evenly matched if you look at their overall rankings on both offense and defense, but the Raiders have been unable to close out any close games unless they are playing the Denver Broncos.

MNF Week 5

Green Bay Packers (2-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT on October 9, 2023
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. While I think the Raiders could win this game given they match up evenly with the Packers here, I still went with Green Bay if only because I’d love to see Josh McDaniels continue to flounder. However, if the Raiders do win this game then Broncos fans will get the added bonus of not having Las Vegas continue to be a threat for a top draft pick for now.

