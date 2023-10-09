Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Monday

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs both released an estimated practice report for Monday as neither team actually practiced today. This is typical on a short week as both teams just finished playing a game the afternoon prior. We’ll see where things actually stand come Tuesday.
As for this Thursday Night Game, Head Coach Sean Payton was asked if playing on a short week after that ugly loss to the New York Jets at home was a good thing. He thought so.
“I think it’s good and honestly, it’s like I told them in there—no one cares about what ails us or woes us,” Payton said after the Jets game. “They want to see production, and that’s the business we’re in. We have a quick turnaround, a lot of recovery work tomorrow, a lot of game-plan film tomorrow, and then we’re onto practicing for Kansas City. This one hurts. We didn’t play well. We certainly didn’t—we started off, I thought, fairly well, but we didn’t play well enough.”
I guess if they were to win on Thursday it would be a huge benefit to have not had to dwell on that Jets loss too long, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not exactly an easy opponent. Hopefully they can stay competitive against a good team this team and not duplicate what happened against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Monday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Quad
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LIMITED
Chiefs injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LIMITED
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Mike Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FULL
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|L’Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FULL
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FULL
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
