Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 6 practice participation report: Monday

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs both released an estimated practice report for Monday as neither team actually practiced today. This is typical on a short week as both teams just finished playing a game the afternoon prior. We’ll see where things actually stand come Tuesday.

As for this Thursday Night Game, Head Coach Sean Payton was asked if playing on a short week after that ugly loss to the New York Jets at home was a good thing. He thought so.

“I think it’s good and honestly, it’s like I told them in there—no one cares about what ails us or woes us,” Payton said after the Jets game. “They want to see production, and that’s the business we’re in. We have a quick turnaround, a lot of recovery work tomorrow, a lot of game-plan film tomorrow, and then we’re onto practicing for Kansas City. This one hurts. We didn’t play well. We certainly didn’t—we started off, I thought, fairly well, but we didn’t play well enough.”

I guess if they were to win on Thursday it would be a huge benefit to have not had to dwell on that Jets loss too long, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are not exactly an easy opponent. Hopefully they can stay competitive against a good team this team and not duplicate what happened against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice report for Monday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED Lloyd Cushenberry III C Quad LIMITED Mike Purcell DT Ribs LIMITED Justin Simmons S Hip LIMITED Javonte Williams RB Quad LIMITED

Chiefs injury report Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP Nick Bolton LB Ankle LIMITED Matt Dickerson DT Knee LIMITED George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LIMITED Mike Danna DE Rib FULL Trent McDuffie CB Quad FULL L’Jarius Sneed CB Knee FULL Kadarius Toney WR Toe FULL Drue Tranquill LB Knee FULL