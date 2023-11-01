Broncos Reacts Week 9: Is Denver’s defense back?

This week’s Broncos Country reacts survey, I went meme factor. Last week, I asked if Denver Broncos fans believed the defense had turned things around after back-to-back strong performances leading up to the team hosting the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

Only 27% of fans said the defense was legit and had turned things around. The rest of us, myself included, were suspicious. Then the Broncos defense came out and completely dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from start to finish an a resounding 24-9 victory to snap the franchises 16-game losing streak to Kansas City.

I am sure there will still be doubters, but I think most of us are believers today. I know I am and the trend of this team is trending up for the first time in over a half decade.

