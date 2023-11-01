Being thankful that the Broncos coaching situation looks solid

Let’s take a moment to be thankful that we’ve found solid coaching in Sean Payton and the future for the Denver Broncos is looking brighter each week.

Yes, we are 3-5, and that kind of sucks. But this looks like a team that is building something, not falling apart. I don’t even know if this team can get to a winning record by the end of the season, but I know for sure that we’re not lost in the wilderness like the Las Vegas Raiders.

I’m honestly sad to see Josh McDaniels get fired. I would have hoped he would have held on somehow for one more season so that we could rest easy in Broncos Country knowing that the Raiders were going to suck for at least one more year.

But, alas.

Yeah, Raiders fans. That guy is an awful head coach. Your team will be better for firing him for sure. I just wish you would have waited until after the season so he’d be at the helm for our match ups with you this year.

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Broncos know win over Chiefs is ‘only the start’

"We’ve just got to keep on preparing the right way and keep on building," Surtain said.

Win Column: The key plays that helped the Broncos knock off the Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s a look at seven of the plays that made the difference in Denver’s 24-9 win over Kansas City.

Russell Wilson Dresses Up As Coach Prime for Halloween - Sports Illustrated

After back-to-back wins over the Packers and Chiefs, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos head into their bye week on a high note.

The second tenure of Josh McDaniels was shorter than the first - Denver Sports

Despite a colossal failure in Denver, Josh McDaniels got a second chance to be an NFL head coach. It didn’t even last as long as his first.

The sound of silence: Broncos make no trades at deadline - Denver Sports

After weeks of rumors and rumblings, the Broncos stood pat at the trade deadline, making no deals before the 2 p.m. MDT cutoff.

Other NFL News

Raiders fire head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager David Ziegler

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Eagles, Ravens and Dolphins top board after shakeup; Chiefs, 49ers fall

Are the Ravens and Jaguars two of the best teams in football? Do the Chiefs and 49ers have serious concerns? After another wild week in the NFL, Eric Edholm's Power Rankings experience a significant shakeup from top to bottom.

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move

How did each side fare in the swap that sent Chase Young from the Commanders to the 49ers? Kevin Patra grades the deals made in the run-up to the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Commanders trade Chase Young to 49ers for third-round pick - ESPN

The 49ers, who have had pass rush struggles of late, acquired defensive end Chase Young from the Commanders in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Vikings trade for Joshua Dobbs with Kirk Cousins out for season - ESPN

The Vikings made a trade to address the quarterback position after Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury, acquiring Joshua Dobbs from the Cardinals.

Judge dismisses defamation suit by woman who says she is Jerry Jones' daughter - ESPN

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Jerry Jones and two longtime associates filed by a woman who says she is the daughter of the Cowboys owner.

Bills acquire CB Rasul Douglas in trade with Packers - ESPN

The Bills have agreed to a trade with the Packers for veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.