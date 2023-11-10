Fan confidence remains elevated through the Bye Week

With the Bye Week behind us, I only ran the weekly confidence poll. I was curious to see if we would see a correction from the incredible high coming off the Denver Broncos 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Snapping that 16-game losing streak sent Broncos Country a mile high with 81% of fans confident in the direction this team is heading.

Honestly, I expected a healthy correction this week as we sat back and realized this team is getting better but has a long way to go. I was wrong. We saw just a 3% drop-off in fan confidence this week as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

What do you think of these results? Are we really seeing a full-on turnaround of the franchise or is that win over the Chiefs an aberration? I am leaning towards the former, but I think it will take many more games and months. 2024 could be the season we see a full turnaround for the franchise, but what I would like to see this season is a strong finish and fight back to .500.

