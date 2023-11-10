Where are they now? Catching up with former Broncos DE/OLB Elvis Dumervil

Welcome in to another edition of ‘Where are they now?’ in which we look back at some past Denver Broncos who left a lasting impact on the franchise but perhaps are not as widely remembered by fans as Ring-of-Honor type legends

In this edition, we’ll check in on former defensive end/outside linebacker Sylvester Williams, who spent time with the Broncos from 2006-2012.

Dumervil was a unanimous All-American while at the University of Louisville and Bronco Nagurski award winner, but despite those accolades, pro teams were more focused on his size, or lack thereof during the 2006 NFL Draft process.

At just 5-11, 250 lbs, teams were doubtful that his production while playing in the (now defunct) Big East conference would translate to Sundays in the NFL, and therefore he slipped all the way to the fourth round, where Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan decided to take a chance on him.

Dumervil wouldn’t disappoint.

In seven seasons with the team, he would total 63.5 sacks, 100 QB hits, and 225 total tackles. He initially started his career as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme, but when defensive coordinator Mike Nolan came aboard in 2009, he switched to a 3-4, and Dumervil flourished in a new outside linebacker role.

He would lead the league in sacks in 2009 with 17, including a franchise-record-tying four in a game vs. Cleveland that season. He would also be named to a first-team All-Pro that year and would be named to his first of five Pro Bowls (three of which came with the Broncos).

Dumervil was a bonafide defensive star at this point, and the team decided to sign him to a six-year, $61.5 million extension in 2010. Unfortunately, only a few months after the signing, he would tear his pectoral and miss the 2010 NFL season. He would bounce back, however, regaining his form and making two straight Pro Bowls.

His time with the Broncos would come to an end in a blundering fashion, unfortunately, when in an attempt to restructure his contract in 2013 to free up salary space, his agent mailed in the agreement six minutes past the deadline. This meant the Broncos would owe Dumervil an additional $12 million, which they didn’t find themselves to be in a position to pay it. As a result, the parties would split up with the Ravens signing Dumervil, the Broncos eventually signing DeMarcus Ware, and Dumervil firing his agent.

Regardless of how the union ended, Dumervil should be regarded as one of the best Broncos defenders of the 2000s.

What has Elvis Dumervil been up to?

A native of Miami, FL, Dumervil returned to the sunshine state to start a second career in real estate and is currently CEO of Global Prestige Estates.

He grew up in poor conditions, moving around the state quite a bit to make ends meet, and because of that experience, he decided he wanted to buy and fix up apartments in the North Miami area and make them affordable to those who may struggle to meet the cost of living in the area.

In a piece by Miami Today from 2022, he listed 25 employees under his leadership and has over 500 rental units with properties owned in Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Oakland Park.

His company website describes its mission: “Our residents come first. Our newly renovated apartments offer comfort and style to any person looking to make North Miami and North Miami Beach their home.”

Dumervil, despite not finishing his career with the Broncos, continues to make Broncos Country proud with his tireless efforts in making a second career out of giving back to his hometown.