Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 10

Another week, another Denver Broncos game with good prop bet potential.

It’s not just the opponent that adds to how good the props could be for Week 10, either. Yes, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offer some good markets, but the Broncos have been solid over the last two weeks. We’ll see if that continues on Monday.

I had a better Week 8, going 2-2 for Denver’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs. For the season, that puts me at 17-21. Here’s to another good week, on multiple fronts.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available and Week 10 vs the Bills is no different.

Broncos first drive result touchdown (+400)

Denver has scored on its opening drive in six of eight games this season. The Broncos get started on the right foot against the Bills with an opening drive TD.

Courtland Sutton anytime TD (+160)

The Broncos receiver has a touchdown in three straight games. Needless to say, it seems like Sutton and Russell Wilson are starting to click. Sutton keeps the streak going on Monday in Buffalo.

Josh Allen over 0.5 interceptions (-140)

Not great value for this prop, but Allen is a turnover machine, and the Broncos defense gets at least one pick.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+180)

In six of eight games this season Wilson has at least two passing touchdowns. He hits that number again on Monday.

Javonte Williams alternate rushing yards 70+ (+140)

For the Broncos to have success on Monday, they need to run the football. Williams and the Broncos hit their stride against a defense they should be able to run the football on.