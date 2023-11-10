 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 practice participation report: Friday

The Buffalo Bills injury issues continue to mount as wide receiver Stefon Diggs tweaked his back in practice on Friday as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos.

By Tim Lynch
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Denver Broncos remain pretty healthy heading into the weekend, so the real news is to check in on the laundry list of injuries the Buffalo Bills are dealing with.

I checked in over at Buffalo Rumblings to see where each player on their report is trending, since that will tell us who might or might not be ruled out for the game with tomorrow’s final injury report.

  • Trending up: QB Josh Allen, DE Leonard Floyd, S Jordan Poyer, LB Baylon Spector, and LB A.J. Klein.
  • No change: WR Stefon Diggs and LB Terrell Bernard
  • Trending down: CB Christian Benford and S Micah Hyde

How many of these players are able to go for the Bills will be important to Denver, since that is a lot of starter-level talent in flux for Buffalo this week.

Here is your full Broncos-Bills practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL
Ben Powers G Ankle FULL FULL

Bills injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Christian Benford CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Micah Hyde S Neck/Stinger DNP DNP
Terrel Bernard LB Concussion LIMITED LIMITED
Stefon Diggs WR Back -- LIMITED
Josh Allen QB Shoulder (Right) FULL FULL
Leonard Floyd DE Illness DNP FULL
A.J. Klein LB Back LIMITED FULL
Jordan Poyer S Shin DNP FULL
Baylon Spector LB Hamstring LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

