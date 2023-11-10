Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos remain pretty healthy heading into the weekend, so the real news is to check in on the laundry list of injuries the Buffalo Bills are dealing with.

I checked in over at Buffalo Rumblings to see where each player on their report is trending, since that will tell us who might or might not be ruled out for the game with tomorrow’s final injury report.

Trending up: QB Josh Allen, DE Leonard Floyd, S Jordan Poyer, LB Baylon Spector, and LB A.J. Klein.

How many of these players are able to go for the Bills will be important to Denver, since that is a lot of starter-level talent in flux for Buffalo this week.

Here is your full Broncos-Bills practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL Ben Powers G Ankle FULL FULL

Bills injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring DNP DNP Micah Hyde S Neck/Stinger DNP DNP Terrel Bernard LB Concussion LIMITED LIMITED Stefon Diggs WR Back -- LIMITED Josh Allen QB Shoulder (Right) FULL FULL Leonard Floyd DE Illness DNP FULL A.J. Klein LB Back LIMITED FULL Jordan Poyer S Shin DNP FULL Baylon Spector LB Hamstring LIMITED FULL