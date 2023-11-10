Broncos vs. Bills Week 10 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos remain pretty healthy heading into the weekend, so the real news is to check in on the laundry list of injuries the Buffalo Bills are dealing with.
I checked in over at Buffalo Rumblings to see where each player on their report is trending, since that will tell us who might or might not be ruled out for the game with tomorrow’s final injury report.
- Trending up: QB Josh Allen, DE Leonard Floyd, S Jordan Poyer, LB Baylon Spector, and LB A.J. Klein.
- No change: WR Stefon Diggs and LB Terrell Bernard
- Trending down: CB Christian Benford and S Micah Hyde
How many of these players are able to go for the Bills will be important to Denver, since that is a lot of starter-level talent in flux for Buffalo this week.
Here is your full Broncos-Bills practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist
|FULL
|FULL
|Ben Powers
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
Bills injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Micah Hyde
|S
|Neck/Stinger
|DNP
|DNP
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Back
|--
|LIMITED
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Shoulder (Right)
|FULL
|FULL
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|FULL
|A.J. Klein
|LB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|Shin
|DNP
|FULL
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
