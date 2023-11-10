2023, Week 10: Broncos at Bills - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos look to get fully into that winning grove on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Here is everything we have on the game.

The Denver Broncos take a two-game win streak into Monday Night Football in Week 10 against a Buffalo Bills team that has dropped three of their last five games with all five games ending in a one-score difference. Although, they are 2-0 at home and 0-3 on the road or on neutral fields.

The other thing to consider is that the Bills have not exactly faced all-world opponents in recent weeks. Their two wins have come against the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while dropping games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Cincinnati Bengals. If there was a way to identify a team in a rut it would be these Buffalo Bills right now. Can the Broncos steal one on the road here and jump start a late season push for the playoffs?

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The game will air on ESPN with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations as the game will air nationally on Westwood One.