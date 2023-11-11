Broncos vs. Bills score predictions for Week 10

The Denver Broncos are on the cusp of getting into a winning groove as they travel east to take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football this week. Buffalo is officially in a rut having lost three of their five, so they will be looking to get back on track too. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos huge road underdogs despite Buffalo’s rough patch.

We at Mile High Report are riding the high of beating the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since the Obama administration and collectively predicting they will beat the Bills, 24-23. Not all of us are predicting wins this week, however, so here is how we see the game unfolding individually:

Bills 20, Broncos 17

In my second-half record predictions, I have the Broncos dropping this first game out of the Bye to the Bills before going on a tear to get back to .500 by Week 13. As much as I want them to just keep on winning, I guess I’ll stick with that Bye week negativity here today. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Bills 23

The Broncos are coming off their BYE and have confidence after their thrilling victory against Kansas City two weeks ago. This is a must-win game for Denver in order to make the playoffs. I expect the team to play like their season depends on it. The Bills are vulnerable defensively with respect to rush defense and I believe the Broncos take advantage of that. A miracle on Monday Night Football is on the way, Broncos Country. Do you believe? - Chris Haart

Broncos 31, Bills 20

Coming off their big win vs. the Chiefs and a bye week to rest up, the Broncos come out swinging and look to upset another AFC favorite. Javonte Williams will gash the beat up Bills defense and we’ll see the efficient passing offense find the end zone a few times. On defense, the pass rush will get after Josh Allen and force him to throw a few predictable interceptions. At the end of the night, the Broncos will be the one putting the Bills through a table. - Scotty Payne

Broncos 24, Bills 20

The Bills haven’t been quite the powerhouse everyone expected them to be this year, and that leaves an opening for this Broncos team to make good on the confidence they’ve built with back-to-back wins. I think the Broncos’ running game lets them control the pace & leads to enough offensive production to secure the W. Though I also expect Wilson to take several sacks as his tendency to hang onto the ball too long combines with Von Miller’s presence (briefly) across the line of scrimmage to leave Broncos fans feeling conflicted in the wake of some classic Von Miller sack dances. - Taylor Kothe

Bills 27, Broncos 23

I told Ian on Broncos Odds and Endzones that this game would be a measuring stick for where Denver’s season is headed. The Bills should win this game. It’s a Monday night and the Broncos have to travel back east. The environment will be tough. Still, this game could show how serious we should be talking about Denver going on a run and pushing for the playoffs. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 28, Bills 24

Perhaps I’m making too much of the victory over the Chiefs, but this team just seems to be clicking, and with a bye week to prepare, I foresee the Broncos staying hot and Javonte Williams continue to come into his own on the ground vs a vulnerable Bills run defense. - Nick Burch

Broncos 27, Bills 24

Maybe I’m overdosing on hopium after the Broncos win over KC, but I think Sean Payton has this team headed in the right direction. Denver doesn’t usually play well on the East Coast, but since this is a Monday Night Football game that shouldn’t matter. The defense plays with the same fire it did against the Chiefs and the offense moves the ball and scores touchdowns to get the Broncos two big wins in a row. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 24, Bills 23

Let’s keep it up with the optimism. The Broncos will climb to a three-game winning streak and put themselves back into playoff contention with a big primetime win over the Bills. They should be able to run the ball almost at will against this defense. I’m suspecting at least 150 yards for this running back room. Maybe McLaughlin will have a big one on Monday. - Ross Allen

Bills 24, Broncos 17

The Broncos running game will keep it close but Buffalo, underachieving as it might be, still has too much talent. The Broncos will give themselves a chance but not have enough to get over the hump. - Mike DeCicco

Give us your Broncos-Bills score predictions in the comments section below!