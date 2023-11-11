Anticipating the Broncos’ star opponent: Von Miller

It’s been a good past few weeks for Broncos Country. Beating the Green Bay Packers didn’t hurt, but breaking our streak against the Kansas City Chiefs ignited hope in a fanbase that has been struggling with confidence in the current leadership/lineup. More importantly, let’s hope it’s lit a fire in the whole team.

When we face the Buffalo Bills this weekend, we’re in for a stroll down memory lane as Von Miller lines up against us for the first time.

The Texas A&M alum was drafted 2nd overall by the Denver Broncos in 2011 and went on to make waves year after year, eventually winning his first Super Bowl with the team and continuing to produce at a high level until he was traded to LA Rams in November of 2021.

We all remember Super Bowl 50. Our #58 recorded 2.5 sacks, two strips, a defended pass, and two quarterback hits in that game alone. He was, to no surprise, named MVP; and his performance would live on as one of the most significant individual contributions in NFL Super Bowl history.

Miller, despite crying “real tears” when he left Denver, has absolutely nothing against the Broncos’ decision to trade him. In an interview about the upcoming game, he said, that one day he wants to be an NFL general manager and that business transactions like that are “some of the things you understand about the game.”

“For me, I didn’t want to leave,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said, per Mike Klis of 9News, “I cried real tears when I left. To see them again and see that organization winning and starting to do better is a treat for me. It would never be the other way around. Eleven, 10 ½ years there, I’ve had so many different players come through there I’ve had special relationships with.”

Safety Justin Simmons shared the mutual feelings of respect and admiration for his fellow Bronco, noting that the linebacker is a “great teammate and even better friend.”

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whose history with Miller includes being his head coach from 2017-18, had his own compliments for him.

“Von is a special player, still,” Joseph said, “Obviously, what he did for the Broncos is in the books here. It’ll be fun to see him play. He’s been a little banged up in the last couple of months, but he’s bounced back.”

Of course, it doesn’t end at compliments and reminiscing on good times. Now that Miller is an opponent, Joseph described the urgency in preventing him from handing Denver an L.

“If you don’t block Von, he can wreck the game,” Joseph admitted, “Finding Von and having a hat on him is important.”

The Broncos vs Bills will be featured on Monday Night Football this week. How will our offense stack up against the likes of Von Miller? Will our defense be able to keep a hold on Josh Allen and his squad? Stay tuned, folks.