Hopium or legit: Coming off a big win over KC, there’s a shift in Broncos Country

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Coming off the Denver Broncos bye, there is definitely a shift in the mood.

Broncos Country is actually really confident heading into Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills. After what happened in Week 3, this is quite the shift. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in 16 games will have that effect.

But this either copious amounts of hopium or it’s legit. Again, beating your division rival for the first time since 2015 will do that to a fanbase starved for something, anything.

I happen to fall in the latter and think the win over Kansas City is going to spark the Broncos on a run for the NFL playoffs.

As Adam Malnati laid out, the schedule actually breaks pretty favorably for Denver. And it starts on Monday.

Tied into that are the current odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for the Broncos to make the playoffs. That currently sits at +1,800. That is an incredible value, especially if you think Denver will make it happen.

This is either overdosing on hopium or legit. Let’s hope after seven years of horridness this is legit.

Broncos News

Broncos coach Sean Payton wants his players to get their sleep | 9news.com

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is making sure the players get their proper sleep when they play the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Broncos, Payton jazzed for Monday night

Broncos, Payton jazzed for Monday night affair against the Bills. Denver aim to end seven-game losing streak on MNF

Broncos linebacker Baron Browning draws Von Miller comparisons - ESPN

The third-year linebacker recently returned from injury and Denver is liking what it's seeing.

NFL News

Ex-NFL CB D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in Houston car crash - ESPN

Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in Houston early Saturday morning after a car sped through a red light and caused a collision with another vehicle. Hayden was 33.

Michael Thomas charged with simple battery, criminal mischief - NBC Sports

Thomas was arrested on Friday evening after an altercation with a contractor in his neighborhood.

Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud's NFL star is born - ESPN

How the 22-year-old out of Ohio State has excelled so quickly and seamlessly in an NFL job with such a jagged learning curve.