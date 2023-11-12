NFL Week 10 Preview and Picks, Open Thread

Welcome to Week 10 of the regular season.

Now that the Denver Broncos are on the fringes of the playoff picture in the AFC, we have a whole lot of games to pay attention to this Sunday. There are a lot of ways the Broncos could gain some ground on many of these teams if they lose today. Also, be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook for all the latest odds around the league.

Week 10 NFL Game Previews / Updates

Indianapolis Colts (4-5) vs. New England Patriots (2-7)

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

When: 7:30 AM MT

Preview: When I picked the New England Patriots earlier this week in our weekly picks post, I legit thought the game was in Foxborough. With both teams being on a neutral field, I feel like this is a game that Mac Jones and the Patriots lay an egg in. The Indianapolis Colts winning would not help the Broncos playoff picture either.

Prediction: Colts 20, Patriots 10

Cleveland Browns (5-3) at Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: The Baltimore Ravens might be the most underrated contender in the NFL right now. They have a Top 5 offense and defense and are playing some dominant football right now. The Cleveland Browns seem to be winning games by the skin of their teeth, so a loss for them today would be very helpful for Denver. Especially since they host the Browns in a few weeks.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Browns 20

Houston Texans (4-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: The Cincinnati Bengals are back, which means there goes one of the many wild card spots the NFL gives out now. I think they will handle the Houston Texans here to continue their climb back into the ranks of the AFC powerhouse teams.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Texans 16

San Francisco 49ers (5-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)

Where: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: I am not understanding why everyone is all hot for the San Francisco 49ers right now. They haven’t looked all that great over the last month, while these Jacksonville Jaguars have the longest winning streak in the NFL right now. It must be a huge insult to them to be home underdogs in this situation.

Prediction: Jaguars 27, 49ers 23

New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Minnesota Vikings (5-4)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: The Josh Dobbs hype fades a bit as reality sets in this week against a very good New Orleans Saints defense. He might still work out in the long run, but this week is where the Minnesota Vikings hit a bit of a wall as the new quarterback learns their system.

Prediction: Saints 19, Vikings 16

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: Remember all that Green Bay Packers hyper earlier in the season? Well that’s gone. Jordan Love hasn’t played well and now they play an overrated Pittsburgh Steelers team and will likely give them another win. I still expect the Steelers to fade hard down the stretch, though.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Packers 17

Tennessee Titans (3-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: In the least fun pick’em of the week, we have the inconsistent and bad Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the inconsistent and bad Tennessee Titans. I guess we’ll go with the home team with little to no conviction at all on this pick.

Prediction: Buccaneers 26, Titans 23

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Arizona Cardinals (1-8)

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

When: 2:05 PM MT

Preview: The Atlanta Falcons are an odd team. I don’t know how they’ve won four games, but here they are with four wins and realistically they should add another one here against the Arizona Cardinals. Strangely enough, the Falcons also have a Top 10 offense and nearly a Top 10 defense. It’s mind boggling, because I simply don’t see them as a very good team.

Prediction: Falcons 28, Cardinals 19

Detroit Lions (6-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-4)

Where: SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California

When: 2:05 PM MT

Preview: The first for second place in the AFC West begins this week as the Detroit Lions run over the Los Angeles Chargers to open the door for the Broncos to get back in the mix for the second spot in the division. Plus, it’s fun to see the preseason champs stumble every single year once real games are played.

Prediction: Lions 36, Chargers 30

New York Giants (2-7) at Dallas Cowboys (5-3)

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: 2:25 PM MT

Preview: The Dallas Cowboys sport one of the NFL’s best defensive units and the New York Giants are near dead last in overall defense. I think the Cowboys should blow this team out, but divisional games are weird sometimes. I’ll still take the Cowboys here, but it’ll be closer than people expect.

Prediction: Cowboys 34, Giants 23

Washington Commanders (4-5) at Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

When: 2:25 PM MT

Preview: While the Giants are near dead last in defense, the Washington Commanders are actually dead last in overall defense. That should help Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks have a good day on offense. However, look out for the Commanders on offense too. This could be a shootout style game.

Prediction: Seahawks 37, Commanders 34

New York Jets (4-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (4-5)

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 6:20 PM MT

Preview: It was good to see the Las Vegas Raiders come out and make Josh McDaniels look stupid last week by both firing him and then go on to win in dominant fashion. However, it is time for the Raiders to come crashing back to Earth against a one of the best defenses in football. Expect a low scoring snoozer that the Jets ultimately come out on top in.

Prediction: Jets 19, Raiders 13