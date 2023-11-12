Report: Eagles and 49ers called Broncos about CB Patrick Surtain II prior to the trade deadline

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both called the Denver Broncos prior to the trade deadline about the availability of cornerback Patrick Surtain II. He states that both teams were making sure the other team was not going to make a deal for the stud cornerback.

Obviously, no deal went down as the Broncos wanted a large haul in return for their standout stud cornerback, but apparently, there was interest in him. At the end of the day, the Broncos did not trade anyone prior to the deadline despite rumors of a “firesale” in the days and weeks leading up to the deadline. A two-game win streak that included a win over their rival Kansas City Chiefs that snapped a 16-game losing streak made the Broncos decide against trading away talent at the deadline. Even if they decided to sell, it seemed unlikely that they would part ways with Surtain II anyway, but still interesting that they fielded calls for him.

Will they field calls for him again this offseason? It is possible since Surtain II will likely be looking for a large extension but he is a player the Broncos need to build around instead of trading away.

The Broncos will face the Buffalo Bills tomorrow night on Monday Night Football and will look to extend their win streak to three games and keep their postseason hopes alive moving forward.