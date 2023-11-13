Broncos vs. Bills: How to watch, start time, TV channel, local radio and more

The Denver Broncos are winners for two-straight and have won three of their last five games. They hope to make it three in a row with a huge road win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football here in Week 10.

The winning formula for the Broncos is about as straight-forward as it gets in the NFL. On offense, they must establish their run game and put together some long, successful drives early. Then on defense, they need to stop the run and get after the quarterback. That is literally how the 2023 Denver Broncos will win games.

It’s not going to be easy. The Bills are get some key starters back and will be in must-win mode at home. This should be a very challenging game for Denver and I would expect it to be a close one, but they’ll have to be perfect to steal a win away from the Bills in Buffalo tonight.

Who: Denver Broncos (3-5) at Buffalo Bills (5-4)

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Online Stream: “ManningCast” on ESPN2

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline).

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Baron Browning OLB Wrist FULL FULL FULL -- Ben Powers G Ankle FULL FULL FULL --

Bills injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Micah Hyde S Neck/Stinger DNP DNP DNP OUT Terrel Bernard LB Concussion LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Stefon Diggs WR Back -- LIMITED LIMITED -- Josh Allen QB Shoulder (Right) FULL FULL FULL -- Leonard Floyd DE Illness DNP FULL FULL -- A.J. Klein LB Back LIMITED FULL FULL -- Jordan Poyer S Shin DNP FULL FULL -- Baylon Spector LB Hamstring LIMITED FULL FULL --

Broncos-Bills Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened 7.5-point underdogs to the Bills last week. However, that line pulled back just a bit to a touchdown even with an over/under at 47.5. I actually think the Denver Broncos will cover that spread as Buffalo hasn’t been playing very good football as of late. While I think Denver loses this game before going on another winning streak, it should be a close affair.

