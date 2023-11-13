Horse Tracks: Gameday in Broncos Country

The last time the Broncos took the field was in the days before Halloween. Thanksgiving is now just 10-days away. It’s doesn’t just feel like an eternity, it’s been one.

So what can we expect on Monday when the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos?

Will this be the Denver Broncos team that held the Chiefs without a touchdown before the bye? Will this be the team that allowed 70-points to Miami?

At the beginning of the season, it was clear who this team was. To call them middling would be generous. This was a Broncos team racing to the bottom, looking for a warm spot to curl up and die.

Suddenly, in games against the Packers and Chiefs at Mile High, players were tackling, moving the ball, minimizing mistakes. Could it be that the Broncos were turning the corner on the 2023 season?

The Broncos are in Buffalo for Monday Night Football and we’ll soon find out. With 14-days to get ready, expectations are high that Denver is a team on the rise. What better opportunity to prove to the world that the Broncos aren’t a bottom-of-the-barrel team than to beat a team many had pegged to go to the Super Bowl in Buffalo? What better opportunity to do so than against Broncos legend Von Miller?

With the NFL’s attention fixed fully on Monday Night Football, there is no better time than now to show the world that the Broncos are a team to be reckoned with.

...all the Broncos have to do is reach out and take it.

