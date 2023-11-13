Week 10: Broncos at Bills - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos potentially saved their season two weeks ago with a huge win over the Chiefs, but their season isn’t quite saved yet. They are in real danger of slipping back into that rut and now face a near must-win game on the road here against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Head Coach Sean Payton was asked how important was to beat this kind of team on the road and he noted both the importance of winning and how difficult it will be. “These guys are used to winning,” Payton said on Saturday. “There are certain things that you can’t control, but you have to win on the road, and you have to beat good teams.”

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. Mile High time on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. The game will air on ESPN with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations as the game will air nationally on Westwood One.

Broncos vs. Bills game predictions

As was the case last week, my bearish sentiment leading up to the game turned into bullish hope. I originally picked the Bills to win this game with the Broncos covering that touchdown spread. However, the most I sit here the more I realize that the margin for error for Denver is so slim to save their season that this game is definitely a must-win game for them.

