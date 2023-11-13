Report: 7 teams called the Broncos about CB Patrick Surtain and 3 made offers for him

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a total of seven teams called the Broncos about the potential availability of cornerback Patrick Surtain II prior to the trade deadline. Of those seven teams, three of them made formal offers for the Broncos' star cornerback according to Schefter, but the Broncos never considered dealing their top player.

Schefter continues by saying that those around the organization believe that Surtain is the “most talented cornerback they have ever been around”.

This report comes on the heels of a Pro Football Talk report that indicated that the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles both called the Broncos about Surtain but were just making sure the other team was not trading for the star corner.

Surtain is nearing the end of his third year in the NFL and has cemented himself as one of, if not the best cornerback in the league. If the Broncos were the move on from their 23-year-old stud cornerback, they would need a huge haul in return to even consider it and so far, they have not seemed interested in moving him. At the end of the day, they will likely be looking to give him a large extension to keep him around for years to come instead of looking to deal him to another team for a bounty of draft picks and players.

For now, Surtain will continue to lead the Broncos' defense and look to slow down the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense and extend the team's two-game winning streak tonight on Monday Night Football.