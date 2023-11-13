Week 10: Broncos vs. Bills gameday inactives

Nothing surprising with the game day inactives on the Denver Broncos side of things. Several rookies continue to get their red shirt year, while the main roster is rather healthy coming out of their Bye Week. They will be looking to get a big road win tonight against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Speaking of the Bills, they have a lot of injury issues here lately and that has begun to cost them games over the last month. The biggest name on their inactives list this week would be safety Micah Hyde, but Christian Benford is also an important piece of their defense. The defense has been pretty maligned on the injury side of things. However, they will get Von Miller in to face his old team for the first time since Denver traded away the future Hall of Famer. That should be fun to watch.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position JL Skinner S Nate Adkins TE Ben Niemann LB Thomas Incoom LB Alex Forsyth C Keondre Coburn DL Elijah Garcia DL