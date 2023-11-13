 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 10: Broncos vs. Bills gameday inactives

Here is the full gameday inactives list for both the Denver Broncos and Buffalo here in Week 10 as they prepare to play on Monday Night Football.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing surprising with the game day inactives on the Denver Broncos side of things. Several rookies continue to get their red shirt year, while the main roster is rather healthy coming out of their Bye Week. They will be looking to get a big road win tonight against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Speaking of the Bills, they have a lot of injury issues here lately and that has begun to cost them games over the last month. The biggest name on their inactives list this week would be safety Micah Hyde, but Christian Benford is also an important piece of their defense. The defense has been pretty maligned on the injury side of things. However, they will get Von Miller in to face his old team for the first time since Denver traded away the future Hall of Famer. That should be fun to watch.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
JL Skinner S
Nate Adkins TE
Ben Niemann LB
Thomas Incoom LB
Alex Forsyth C
Keondre Coburn DL
Elijah Garcia DL

Bills inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Micah Hyde S
Christian Benford CB
Germain Ifedi OT
Alex Anderson OL
Poona Ford DT
Baylon Spector LB

In This Stream

2023, Week 10: Broncos at Bills - Everything we know

View all 28 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...