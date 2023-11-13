Broncos at Bills first quarter recap

The Buffalo Bills won the opening coin toss and they elected to bring their offense out onto the field to start the game against the Denver Broncos. They had won the opening coin toss four other times this season and always deferred, but this time they wanted to bring the offense out to establish momentum.

However, on the first play of the game Ja’Quan McMillian ripped the ball from James Cook and recovered the fumble to give the Broncos the ball at the Bills 27 yard line.

Broncos start the game off with a Ja'Quan McMillion strip!pic.twitter.com/rrLdI4N2Mr — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 14, 2023

Russell Wilson and the Broncos attempted to get the run game going early, but were stuffed on back-to-back runs. On third and seven, Mike McGlinchey moved early and made it a third and very long. A third and long draw play gained nearly 10 yards, but it allowed Wil Lutz to attempt a much shorter field goal.

Broncos 3, Bills 0.

Josh Allen almost turned it over again on their second offensive play, but Alex Singleton couldn’t get his second foot in bounds after picking off the pass. However, he was able to connect on a third and 16 to Gabe Davis with Damari Mathis in coverage to kick start their drive.

Two Latavius Murray carries later the Bills were in business into the Broncos side of the field. Faced with another third down, Allen threw it high where it was tipped up and intercepted by Justin Simmons at the Broncos 12 yard line for the defenses second turnover in the first quarter.

Justin Simmons doing what he does best, intercepting the ball! #Broncos defense with back to back turnovers.pic.twitter.com/0SJSzDOyQ6 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 14, 2023

Russell Wilson connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a first down to open the next drive. Then after two runs, Wilson tossed it out to Javonte Williams on third and four who was able to turn it up field for a nice gain to the 50 yard line.

After another false start penalty and an end around by Marvin Mimms, the Broncos were faced with a second and 18. Wilson was then flushed out of the pocket and was able to get back to the line of scrimmage. However, the drive was pretty much killed by that early penalty. On third and 18, Wilson’s pass went incomplete and Denver would punt it away.

A quick first down to Stefon Diggs followed three straight plays resulting in one yard and a punt by the Bills.

Javonte Williams got off to a good start with a nine yard gain to open the Broncos next drive and he followed that up with a first down plunge. The first quarter would come to an end after a six yard pass to a tight end and a toss outside to Jaleel McLaughlin for no gain to bring up third down and four.