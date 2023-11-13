Broncos at Bills third quarter recap

The Denver Broncos got the ball to the start the second half after kicking two field goals in the final two minutes in the first half. Another holding penalty killed their drive once again, this time it was Javonte Williams who missed his block and held on.

Williams was clearly upset about that and come out on second down and bulled his way for eight of those yards back to bring up a third and 12. However, a false start penalty pretty much summed up the Broncos very long and annoying three and out to start the second half.

Yet another penalty on special teams set the Buffalo Bills up with excellent field position at their own 40-yard line. After two incompletions, Josh Allen completed to Dalton Kincaid for an eight yard gain. Then on fourth and two, Allen overthrew an open man to give Denver the ball in Bills territory.

Bills go for it on 4th down and do not convert it and turn the ball over on downs. #Broncos ball!pic.twitter.com/HtCUA7ja6l — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 14, 2023

Another toss outside to Jaleel McLaughlin netted a very short gain and a quick pass outside to Courtland Sutton also went for a short gain. On third and six, Wilson found Sutton short of the sticks but as Sutton fought for the first down he had the ball knocked loose where the Bills would recover.

Essentially, the Bills get the ball back where they were before losing it on downs. However, that turnover breathed new life into the Bills and momentum had definitely swung in the home teams direction. They would cap that drive with a touchdown to tie the game up.

Broncos 15, Bills 15.

Marvin Mims Jr. broke loose on the kickoff for a 31-yard return to give Denver solid field position to start their next drive after the Bills tied things up.

A pass and run by Javonte Williams set up a third and two, then on a surprise RPO, Wilson kept it and pulled outside to beat the defense to the edge for the first down run across midfield. A hard-fought run by Williams on the next play gained four, but Wilson could not find an open receiver on second down and was sacked at midfield. Then on third and 12, he was sacked again to bring out the punt unit.

With all momentum gone, it didn’t take long for the Bills offense to pounce. A 30-yard catch and run by Gabe Davis seemed to seal the Broncos fate, but James Cook fumbled the hand-off on the very next play and Alex Singleton recovered for Denver’s fourth turnover of the night.

Predictably, the horrible Broncos offense on this night continued with a quick two yard gain, an incomplete pass, then a short dump off to Courtland Sutton that went nowhere to end the third quarter.