The Denver Broncos won their third consecutive game in a prime time thriller in Buffalo and are now one of the hotter teams in the NFL heading into Week 11. They will play in another prime time game next week when they host the Minnesota Vikings, who are also on a hot streak having won their last five games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 2.5-point home favorites to the Vikings in Week 11. The over/under stands at 43.5 for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Vikings betting odds

Minnesota Vikings (6-4) at Denver Broncos (4-5)

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 6:20 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -2.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -142 / Minnesota +120

Over/Under: 43.5

In years’ past, there is no way the Broncos come out with a win in that game against the Buffalo Bills. It had all the hallmarks of a classic Denver Broncos second half collapse against a playoff-caliber opponent. Instead, they seized momentum back and made the plays they needed to make to win the game. At 4-5, they are still on the outside looking in from the AFC playoff picture, but if they were to get back to .500 against the Vikings then everything would change.

It’s going to be a tough game, because the Vikings have the NFL’s top passing offense. The good news is they are facing one of the NFL’s top passing defenses in Denver, while their rushing attack has been near bottom of the league. We all know how well Denver struggles against the run, so putting them strength and strength is far better. I do like the Broncos chances here.

What do you think Broncos Country?