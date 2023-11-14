Russel Wilson’s touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton most improbable completion in Next Gen Stats era

The Denver Broncos needed plenty of heroics on Monday Night Football to top the Buffalo Bills. But nothing was as insane as this throw by Russell Wilson and an equally impressive catch and toe tap by Courtland Sutton.

Russell Wilson throws one up and Courtland Sutton comes down with an unbelievable catch on 4th down for a TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/vW2yR6mcY3 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 14, 2023

We all knew it was an incredible throw by Wilson and an incredible catch by Sutton, but Next Gen Stats came out with their own data saying it was the most improbable completion in the Next Gen Stats era with just a 3.2% chance of being successful.

Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era.



(via @NextGenStats)pic.twitter.com/I6fQy0xCmx — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2023

Of course, Denver went on to win the game. Although they needed a late drive and a do-over field goal to get it done, but at 4-5 they are now firmly in the AFC playoff picture. Their defense once gave up 70 to the Miami Dolphins, but have given up just 67 in the four games since. The defense also has eight turnovers in the last two games, both against perennial AFC contenders.

The Broncos have had spurts of good football over the last six seasons, but never against opponents as strong as they have faced during this three-game win streak. Football is fun again!