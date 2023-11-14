 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russel Wilson’s touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton most improbable completion in Next Gen Stats era

The Denver Broncos made a little history on Monday Night Football with Russell Wilson’s incredible throw and catch by Courtland Sutton.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos needed plenty of heroics on Monday Night Football to top the Buffalo Bills. But nothing was as insane as this throw by Russell Wilson and an equally impressive catch and toe tap by Courtland Sutton.

We all knew it was an incredible throw by Wilson and an incredible catch by Sutton, but Next Gen Stats came out with their own data saying it was the most improbable completion in the Next Gen Stats era with just a 3.2% chance of being successful.

Of course, Denver went on to win the game. Although they needed a late drive and a do-over field goal to get it done, but at 4-5 they are now firmly in the AFC playoff picture. Their defense once gave up 70 to the Miami Dolphins, but have given up just 67 in the four games since. The defense also has eight turnovers in the last two games, both against perennial AFC contenders.

The Broncos have had spurts of good football over the last six seasons, but never against opponents as strong as they have faced during this three-game win streak. Football is fun again!

