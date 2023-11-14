Broncos Reacts Week 11: Is Denver a legit playoff contender?

Just seven weeks ago, the Denver Broncos were sitting at 0-3 coming off a game where they gave up 10 total touchdowns to the Miami Dolphins in an embarrassing 70-20 loss. The turnaround began from there and was a slow process, but about four weeks ago they were still at 1-5 and Broncos Country was checking in on Caleb Williams on Saturday’s.

Since then, the Broncos defense has been stellar holding teams to 48 points over three games and beating two of the AFC’s perennial playoff contenders in the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. They are getting the job done behind a committed rushing attack and a stingy defense that has eight takeaways in the last two games. So it begs the question, are the 4-5 Broncos now legitimate playoff contenders in the AFC?

Answer below in the survey and I’ll share the results on Friday!

