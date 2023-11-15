Broncos defensive DVOA has seen an incredible turnaround

The turnaround in Denver has been nothing short of amazing. I’ve been watching football for decades and I can’t think of many instances where a team has flipped on a dime a month into the season like this Denver Broncos defense has over the last five weeks. And advanced stats tracking like DVOA backs up what we all have seen with our own eyes.

Aaron Schatz shared a post below showing where the Broncos defensive DVOA ranked through the first five weeks of the 2023 regular season and then the last five weeks. The difference is stark: from one of the worst defenses ever tracked in DVOA history to ranking in the Top 10 overall.

Denver Broncos defense



Weeks 1-5: 39.3% DVOA, one of the worst defenses ever tracked

Weeks 6-10: -2.8%, 9th during the last 5 weeks.



Wild turnaround! — Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) November 14, 2023

Now that doesn’t mean there are not issues this defense has to continue working on. Their run discipline is very spotty and they might be in trouble against a superior run team like the Cleveland Browns if they don’t figure that out soon. They’ve also been getting turnovers in bunches and those tend to come and go, so not something one can rely on in every game.

However, what they do have is a little swagger and a lot of confidence. I like the position this team has fought their way into and if they can keep the winning groove rolling then we’re in for a real fun November and December.