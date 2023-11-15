Is Broncos Country actually hopeful at this point in the season?

This win felt way more significant than it should have been. The team has only clawed its way to 4-5 after all.

But the horizon looks brighter with just a hint of blue and orange dawn rising for the first time in a very long while.

I’m not gonna lie, though... the cynic in me is saying to give it another couple of weeks. We’ve seen many of these players lose an awful lot of games. We’ve seen a team go on a 3-game winning streak and finish with a 7 - 10 record in recent history.

But this just feels a bit different. The team looks sound and most importantly the coaching looks solid for the first time in ages. When I’m watching the game, I’m not worried that much about when timeouts will be called or whether or not the coach will challenge the right plays.

There’s a lot of football left in this season and I think Broncos Country has more hope in their team than they’ve had in a very long time.

Is it just me, Broncos Country? Hit up the poll and let us know where you stand so we can get a finger on the pulse of what the Denver Broncos fanbase thinks.

Poll The Broncos are now at 4 - 5. What are your feelings about the team at this point in the season? I’m honestly hopeful. I believe they might be able to fight for a wild card spot.

I think they finish with a winning record. It won’t be enough to get to the playoffs, but we’re headed in the right direction and it feels great!

I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m not going to be excited until they get back to .500.

This is all a fluke. The team top to bottom are overpaid losers. Russell Wilson is washed and I’m in denial of what’s going on because I’m actually a rival fan who only takes joy in the Broncos losing vote view results 37% I’m honestly hopeful. I believe they might be able to fight for a wild card spot. (32 votes)

32% I think they finish with a winning record. It won’t be enough to get to the playoffs, but we’re headed in the right direction and it feels great! (28 votes)

23% I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop. I’m not going to be excited until they get back to .500. (20 votes)

5% This is all a fluke. The team top to bottom are overpaid losers. Russell Wilson is washed and I’m in denial of what’s going on because I’m actually a rival fan who only takes joy in the Broncos losing (5 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

Broncos News

‘This is a special win’: Broncos show potential, continue to redefine season with win over Bills

The victory was Denver’s third consecutive win, and a pair of wins over the Chiefs and Bills has vaulted the Broncos back into postseason contention.

Bills’ Last-Second Loss to Broncos Included Historic Amount of Errors on Final Drive - Sports Illustrated

The Bills accomplished history that hadn’t been seen since the 2016 season that led to Denver’s game-winning field goal.

A relieved Wil Lutz explains why he missed the first game-winning chance - Denver Sports

There was a reason why Wil Lutz felt he misfired on the potential game-winning attempt Monday night -- and he put it entirely on himself.

The win that showed that things have truly changed for the Broncos - Denver Sports

For six years, the Broncos knew only how to lose games like this. Monday night, they showed they now know how to win them.

Broncos Notebook: Even after win over Bills, Denver has ‘plenty to clean up’

“We’re still nowhere close to where we want to be, we’re just moving in that right direction,” inside linebacker Alex Singleton said Tuesday.

Other NFL News

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can t

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday.

Jets cut RB Michael Carter; players clear air in meeting - ESPN

The Jets waived running back Michael Carter on Tuesday in a surprise move.

Aaron Rodgers defends Hackett - 'I'm a believer in the offense' - ESPN

Aaron Rodgers defended embattled Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Tuesday in his weekly spot on "The Pat McAfee Show."

NFL suspends Texans' Denzel Perryman 3 games for illegal hits - ESPN

The NFL has suspended Texans linebacker Perryman for three games for repeated violation of player safety rules.

Trevon Diggs goes at Buffalo Bills on social media - ESPN

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback was frustrated on his brother's behalf, and also seemingly criticized Josh Allen.

Sauce Gardner's Revelation About New York Pizza Left NFL Fans in Disbelief - Sports Illustrated

Football fans were stunned by Sauce Gardner’s revelation on New York style pizza.