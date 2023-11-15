 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos will be hoping to get safety P.J. Locke back by Sunday, so his status in practice will be one to watch for this week.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos were off today, so all practice designations are estimations for their participation report vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Obviously P.J. Locke is listed as a non-participant as he left he game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury. He looked like he was trying to come back out, but ended up not being able to. Hopefully that uncertainty points towards the ankle injury being a minor one that will help get back sooner rather than later. Ben Powers is also on there with a foot injury, so that will need to be monitored this week.

On the Vikings side of things, they have a laundry list of injuries to look through. However, it looks like most of them will be full goes by Sunday night.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP
Ben Powers G Foot DNP
Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED
Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED
Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL

Vikings injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP
Greg Joseph K NIR-Personal Matter DNP
Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP
Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED
Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED
T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED
Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED
Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED
Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL
Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL
K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL
Chris Reed G Foot FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

