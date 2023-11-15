Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos were off today, so all practice designations are estimations for their participation report vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Obviously P.J. Locke is listed as a non-participant as he left he game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury. He looked like he was trying to come back out, but ended up not being able to. Hopefully that uncertainty points towards the ankle injury being a minor one that will help get back sooner rather than later. Ben Powers is also on there with a foot injury, so that will need to be monitored this week.

On the Vikings side of things, they have a laundry list of injuries to look through. However, it looks like most of them will be full goes by Sunday night.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Wednesday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP Ben Powers G Foot DNP Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL

Vikings injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP Greg Joseph K NIR-Personal Matter DNP Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL Chris Reed G Foot FULL