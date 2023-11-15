Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos were off today, so all practice designations are estimations for their participation report vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Obviously P.J. Locke is listed as a non-participant as he left he game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury. He looked like he was trying to come back out, but ended up not being able to. Hopefully that uncertainty points towards the ankle injury being a minor one that will help get back sooner rather than later. Ben Powers is also on there with a foot injury, so that will need to be monitored this week.
On the Vikings side of things, they have a laundry list of injuries to look through. However, it looks like most of them will be full goes by Sunday night.
Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Wednesday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ben Powers
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Ronnie Perkins
|OLB
|Quad
|FULL
Vikings injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|Greg Joseph
|K
|NIR-Personal Matter
|DNP
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Ankle
|FULL
|Dean Lowry
|DL
|Groin
|FULL
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|FULL
|Chris Reed
|G
|Foot
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
