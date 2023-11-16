Marvin Mims Jr. earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Good morning, Broncos Country.

After a hot start to the season, Marvin Mims has vanished from the team’s offensive plans. Despite getting open often, Russell Wilson hasn’t been getting him the ball. In fact, he has been targeted only four times since the team’s road win against the Chicago Bears with just four receiving yards since in that timeframe.

But that hasn’t stopped him from making an impact in another facet of the game—special teams. The rookie second-round pick from the University of Oklahoma earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. He is the third rookie of the season to earn such praise.

Mims had one kickoff return for 31 yards and two punt returns for a combined 44 yards. On the season, Mims has 9 punt returns for 186 yards. That’s good for 20.7 yards per punt return which leads the National Football League. On top of that, he has seven kick returns for 235 yards (a 33.6-yard average) and one touchdown.

There is no doubt he is one of the most explosive players on the roster. He has been a major factor in the team’s complete turnaround on special teams compared to last season and many years prior. The sky is the limit for the rookie who was one of the best high school players of all-time and one of the best receivers from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cheers to Mims! Here’s to hoping he sees a lot more targets in the passing game down the stretch. This team needs explosive plays and he clearly has the talent to make them happen on game day.

As always, thanks for reading. Here are some articles to enjoy for today’s installment of Horse Tracks.

