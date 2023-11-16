Thursday Night Football Week 11: Bengals at Ravens Open Thread

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

On paper, this looks like two fairly evenly matched teams. However, if you look at them more closely you’ll see that the Baltimore Ravens are a damn near complete football team with a Top 5 offense and defense. The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, rank 27th in both offense and defense. But as the Ravens discovered last week, division games can go anywhere and crazy.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. While I think the Ravens are clearly the better team, I always look at division games differently than just who is better. I see the Ravens winning, but it’ll be a close game that comes down to a field goal type ending.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!