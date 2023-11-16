 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Thursday

Here is your Thursday injury update for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the injury list today as his hip appears to have flared up. We’ll need to monitor his status through the weekend. Safety P.J. Locke was in a boot, so I doubt we’ll see him this week after all. The other surprise injury coming out of that big win on Monday night was to guard Ben Powers with a foot issue.

Head Coach Sean Payton said it is something they’ll need to see how it goes through this week saying, “It was something from the game. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, and we’ll see where he is at.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be getting a lot of players progressing in the right direction to play on Sunday. While their injury list is long, I would expect most of those players to be available on Sunday. When asked if he would be ready to go, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was non-committal despite his return to practice in a limited way.

“Well, I’m the main person who’s gonna make the decision,” Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, I’m the person that’s going out there running, putting my body on the line to win games.”

It seems like he might be a game-time decision, but his return would be a huge help for the Vikings and a problem for the Broncos defense to adjust for.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP DNP
Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Hip -- LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED FULL
Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED FULL
Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL FULL

Vikings injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP DNP
Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP LIMITED
Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED LIMITED
Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL FULL
Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED FULL
Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL FULL
K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL FULL
Chris Reed G Foot FULL FULL
Greg Joseph K NIR-Personal Matter DNP --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

