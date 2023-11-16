Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the injury list today as his hip appears to have flared up. We’ll need to monitor his status through the weekend. Safety P.J. Locke was in a boot, so I doubt we’ll see him this week after all. The other surprise injury coming out of that big win on Monday night was to guard Ben Powers with a foot issue.

Head Coach Sean Payton said it is something they’ll need to see how it goes through this week saying, “It was something from the game. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, and we’ll see where he is at.”

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be getting a lot of players progressing in the right direction to play on Sunday. While their injury list is long, I would expect most of those players to be available on Sunday. When asked if he would be ready to go, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was non-committal despite his return to practice in a limited way.

“Well, I’m the main person who’s gonna make the decision,” Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, I’m the person that’s going out there running, putting my body on the line to win games.”

It seems like he might be a game-time decision, but his return would be a huge help for the Vikings and a problem for the Broncos defense to adjust for.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Thursday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP DNP Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Hip -- LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED FULL Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED FULL Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL FULL

Vikings injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP DNP Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP LIMITED Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED LIMITED Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL FULL Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED FULL Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL FULL K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL FULL Chris Reed G Foot FULL FULL Greg Joseph K NIR-Personal Matter DNP --