Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos added wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the injury list today as his hip appears to have flared up. We’ll need to monitor his status through the weekend. Safety P.J. Locke was in a boot, so I doubt we’ll see him this week after all. The other surprise injury coming out of that big win on Monday night was to guard Ben Powers with a foot issue.
Head Coach Sean Payton said it is something they’ll need to see how it goes through this week saying, “It was something from the game. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, and we’ll see where he is at.”
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings seem to be getting a lot of players progressing in the right direction to play on Sunday. While their injury list is long, I would expect most of those players to be available on Sunday. When asked if he would be ready to go, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was non-committal despite his return to practice in a limited way.
“Well, I’m the main person who’s gonna make the decision,” Jefferson said. “At the end of the day, I’m the person that’s going out there running, putting my body on the line to win games.”
It seems like he might be a game-time decision, but his return would be a huge help for the Vikings and a problem for the Broncos defense to adjust for.
Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Thursday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Ben Powers
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hip
|--
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Ronnie Perkins
|OLB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
Vikings injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Dean Lowry
|DL
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|Chris Reed
|G
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|Greg Joseph
|K
|NIR-Personal Matter
|DNP
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
