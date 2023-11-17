Broncos player props: 5 best bets for Week 11

There is plenty of intrigue around Sunday night’s game.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos enter respective winning streaks. While the Vikings are squarely in the NFC playoff picture, the Broncos look to enter the hunt with a win.

To add the excitement is the prop bets available for Sunday’s game.

Like Denver, I had a really good week going 4-1. For the season I’m not 21-22. Here’s to another great week for the Broncos and myself.

DraftKings Sportsbook has some of the best prop bets available and Week 11 vs the Vikings is no different.

Broncos first drive result touchdown (+310)

Playing at home in front of a crowd that will be rocking, Denver will want to get started on the right foot. Against the Buffalo Bills, Russell Wilson and the Broncos got a field goal. Denver gets a TD on its opening drive on Sunday night.

Javonte Williams anytime TD (+110)

Two games, two touchdowns for Williams. What’s a little odd is the Broncos running back has yet to get a rushing touchdown this season. Either way, Pookie finds his way into the endzone again.

Courtand Sutton anytime TD (+165)

The Broncos receiver has a TD in four straight games. In fact, Sutton didn’t get a touchdown in only two games this season. For the year, he has seven TDs. Sutton gets another on Sunday.

Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (+150)

Wilson has hit this number in six of nine games this season. The Broncos quarterback hits the number again.

Javonte Williams alternate rushing yards +80 (+125)

Williams continues to prove he’s back from his brutal knee injury. He almost hit 80 against the Bills, he’ll hit that number against Minnesota, though it will be incredibly difficult since that defense is top 10 against the run. But Williams and the Broncos get it done.