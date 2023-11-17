2023, Week 11: Vikings at Broncos - Everything we know

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL will square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. The Denver Broncos are on a three-game win streak, but the Minnesota Vikings sport a five-game win streak.
For Denver, getting this win at home will be critical to their chances of an improbable playoff run. At 4-5, getting back to .500 after that disastrous 1-5 start would a huge turnaround in of itself, but it would also position the Broncos with a good chance for a late season run. Their schedule is soft in the final month, so every win they can get in November will be critical to that late push.
Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. Mile High time on Monday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations as the game will air nationally on Westwood One.