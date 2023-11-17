2023, Week 11: Vikings at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football. Here is everything we have on the game.

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL will square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 11. The Denver Broncos are on a three-game win streak, but the Minnesota Vikings sport a five-game win streak.

For Denver, getting this win at home will be critical to their chances of an improbable playoff run. At 4-5, getting back to .500 after that disastrous 1-5 start would a huge turnaround in of itself, but it would also position the Broncos with a good chance for a late season run. Their schedule is soft in the final month, so every win they can get in November will be critical to that late push.

Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. Mile High time on Monday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on NBC with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), and Melissa Stark (sideline) announcing. You can also check local Broncos radio network affiliate stations as the game will air nationally on Westwood One.