Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are looking good across the board with their injury situation outside of safety P.J. Locke being ruled out for this game. All other players do not have a game status designation, which means they are good to go on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

The same cannot be said about the visiting team, however. We won’t know until gameday if wide receiver Justin Jefferson is going to play and four other players are also questionable for the game. We’ll have to wait and see if any of those guys will be inactive for the game.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Garett Bolles T Ankle -- -- LIMITED -- Samaje Perine RB Ankle -- -- LIMITED -- Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP LIMITED -- Jerry Jeudy WR Hip -- LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL FULL FULL --

Vikings injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED FULL DNP OUT Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL FULL FULL -- T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL FULL FULL -- Chris Reed G Foot FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE