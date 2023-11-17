 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Friday

Here is your Friday injury update for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are looking good across the board with their injury situation outside of safety P.J. Locke being ruled out for this game. All other players do not have a game status designation, which means they are good to go on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

The same cannot be said about the visiting team, however. We won’t know until gameday if wide receiver Justin Jefferson is going to play and four other players are also questionable for the game. We’ll have to wait and see if any of those guys will be inactive for the game.

Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Friday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
P.J. Locke S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Garett Bolles T Ankle -- -- LIMITED --
Samaje Perine RB Ankle -- -- LIMITED --
Ben Powers G Foot DNP DNP LIMITED --
Jerry Jeudy WR Hip -- LIMITED FULL --
Baron Browning OLB Wrist/Knee LIMITED FULL FULL --
Marvin Mims Jr. WR Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --
Ronnie Perkins OLB Quad FULL FULL FULL --

Vikings injury report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Akayleb Evans CB Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jaren Hall QB Concussion LIMITED FULL DNP OUT
Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Nick Mullens QB Back LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Brian Asamoah II LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Joshua Dobbs QB Ankle FULL FULL FULL --
T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Dean Lowry DL Groin FULL FULL FULL --
Alexander Mattison RB Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
K.J. Osborn WR Concussion FULL FULL FULL --
Chris Reed G Foot FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

