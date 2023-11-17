Broncos vs. Vikings Week 11 practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are looking good across the board with their injury situation outside of safety P.J. Locke being ruled out for this game. All other players do not have a game status designation, which means they are good to go on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
The same cannot be said about the visiting team, however. We won’t know until gameday if wide receiver Justin Jefferson is going to play and four other players are also questionable for the game. We’ll have to wait and see if any of those guys will be inactive for the game.
Here is your full Broncos-Vikings practice report for Friday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Ankle
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Ben Powers
|G
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hip
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Wrist/Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Ronnie Perkins
|OLB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Vikings injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dean Lowry
|DL
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Chris Reed
|G
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...