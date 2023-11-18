Broncos vs. Vikings score predictions for Week 11

The Denver Broncos are on the verge of a full season turnaround if they can come out with a win on Sunday Night Football. That would extend their winning streak to four games and move them to .500 for the first time this season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are marginal favorites at home against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings.

Confidence is super high on our staff this week and while we collectively have the Broncos winning at home here, 24-19, there is one poor soul who is wary of this game. Here is how we predicted things individually:

Vikings 24, Broncos 20

Mr. Negative is here today and I didn’t intend to until I began digging into matchups for this game. The Vikings defense blitzes a lot and the Broncos pass protection has been spotty at times with Russell Wilson often holding the ball too long. That wouldn’t normally bother me, but the Vikings also have one of the league’s top rush defenses holding teams to just 3.7 yards per carry, which is tied for fourth-best in the NFL. What might save the Broncos here is their defense as the Vikings strength is in the pass game and that happens to be Denver’s strength as well, but since I predicted a loss last week and was wrong I figured I should keep that trend going this week. - Tim Lynch

Broncos 27, Vikings 13

The Broncos are at home, in the midst of a three game winning streak and playing on primetime, they have to win. They’ll kill this Josh Dobbs hype with another strong defensive performance and Payton and the passing game will have the answer to the Vikings blitz happy defense. Broncos keep it rolling with a fourth straight victory. - Scotty Payne

Broncos 24, Vikings 17

Knowing how to win is a skill. Believing you can win is a culture. Sean Payton’s fingerprints are all over both of these. Are the Broncos world beaters? Of course not, but finding ways to win is important. Minnesota DC Brian Flores is gonna send the blitz often, and if the Broncos can find a way to negate that often enough to make a few plays I think they find a way to win. Even if it isn’t always pretty. But ugly wins are still beautiful. - Mike DeCicco

Broncos 24, Vikings 23

Momentum is a very powerful force when it comes to the game of football and the Broncos have an abundance of it. They are finally winning, and even winning close games where a clutch drive is needed. I expect their defense to put a clamp on the Dobbs hype show and grind out another win. I don’t expect it to be pretty, but I actually feel somewhat confident in saying they’ll win. Weird. - Ross Allen

Broncos 24, Vikings 17

I’m sensing a theme here. The bottom line with this game is that it almost presents itself as a must win game. After 3 wins in a row, and back to back wins against the Chiefs and Bills, this should just be a win. Prime time at home against a team that is missing the starting QB? We all know that this should be a win for the Broncos. As Ian and I have discussed on BOE, Denver has been able to pass some big tests. Beating Minnesota is like the proof that the last wins weren’t flukes. Javonte Williams should get a heavy workload, and Russ needs to continue to be efficient. It should be a win. - Adam Malnati

Broncos 24, Vikings 17

Mile High Stadium is going to be rocking for the first time since 2015. Amazing what happens when the Broncos win games, isn’t it? And Denver is finally winning games. The Broncos will take advantage of that raucous home-field advantage with a defense that continues to make stops and an efficient offense that keeps scoring TDs. Welcome to the playoff discussion. - Ian St. Clair

Give us your Broncos-Vikings score predictions in the comments section below!