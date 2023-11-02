NFL picks for Week 9 of the 2023 season as Broncos enjoy their Bye Week

Welcome to Week 9!

We are all now chasing after Chris in our staff straight-up and spread picks, but Laurie is still dominating the over/under selections. Here is where the Mile High Report staff stack up heading into Week 9:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 9 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. I nailed the Carolina Panthers pick last week much to my glee. I’m a little less confident with my risky picks this week, because I could easily see the Indianapolis Colts taking down the Panthers and I could see the Los Angeles Chargers taking care of the New York Jets.

For the MHR Challengers straight-up pick’em results, I thought I did pretty darn good with 12 wins but J-Pick went absolutely bonkers with 14 correct picks last week. That big week moved him into sole possession of second place just two games behind Bixbys Hooman’s 75-34 record. Then there is a slew of us between 69-71 wins rounding out the top nine.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 46001

Password: PaytonWins

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!