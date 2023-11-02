 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football Week 9: Titans at Steelers Open Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. Come chat with us during the game!

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans have played themselves into a large pool of substandard AFC teams all looking to fight for the seventh seed down the stretch. The Steelers would go a long way to securing that inside track to the playoffs with a win at home here tonight and that would send the Titans to the back of that large pack of teams.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I like the Steelers here in this game. The Titans have looked rather inconsistent and while I could say the same about Pittsburgh, I figured it would be safe to go with the home team for this one.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!

