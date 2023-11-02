Thursday Night Football Week 9: Titans at Steelers Open Thread

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2023 NFL regular season!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans have played themselves into a large pool of substandard AFC teams all looking to fight for the seventh seed down the stretch. The Steelers would go a long way to securing that inside track to the playoffs with a win at home here tonight and that would send the Titans to the back of that large pack of teams.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I like the Steelers here in this game. The Titans have looked rather inconsistent and while I could say the same about Pittsburgh, I figured it would be safe to go with the home team for this one.

Open thread in the comments section below. Discuss the games action there!