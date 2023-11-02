ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Broncos were offered a 3rd and 5th round pick for WR Jerry Jeudy

ESPN’s lead NFL reporter Adam Schefter appeared on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan and was asked about the Denver Broncos' not doing anything during the trade deadline. He told them that teams did call the Broncos and they did have active talks with other teams, but no one ever met their asking price.

Schefter noted that teams called about players like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Lloyd Cushenberry, Patrick Surtain II, and Justin Simmons but never came close to meeting their asking price. He did single out Jerry Jeudy as the player who had the most interest and when asked what a team offered for him, Schefter noted the Broncos were offered a 3rd and 5th round selection for him but declined that offer.

Adam Schefter finally gives us the details on what happened ahead of the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/Va2AsQLjEx — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) November 2, 2023

Jeudy has been on and off the trade block since last year and the Broncos have kept a high price tag on him this entire time. Obviously, no team has ever met this asking price which was rumored to be a first or second-round pick this past offseason. So, it makes sense that they would decline a 3rd and 5th round offer when they want a premium pick back in return.

It was reported this past weekend that the Broncos had a “good offer” on the table for Jeudy but they did not accept it, at least yet. They obviously wanted more and their upset victory over the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs that moved the Broncos to 3-5 may have changed their trade deadline plans a bit as well. If the Broncos plan to make a second-half run for a postseason spot, they will need Jeudy who had a touchdown reception and a big catch against the Chiefs to be a key player for them on offense. So, keeping him around is likely more valuable in the short term than dealing him for a third and fifth-round pick.

It is possible the Broncos will once again revisit these trade talks in the offseason. They face a bit of a cap crunch, have promising rookie Marvin Mims Jr. behind him, and may look to add to their war chest for the draft. So, this may not be the last time we talk about the Jerry Jeudy trade rumors.