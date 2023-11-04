Here’s what the Broncos must do through their remaining schedule

The Denver Broncos have done a lot to potentially save their season after a disappointing 1-5 start, but they still have plenty of work to do to actually save their season. This week, most of you voted in our survey believe the Broncos will end up getting back to .500 on the season. If they do that, then we could be looking at a late playoff push as well.

What I think they will need to do is simple: keep up the momentum. They have fought hard the last three weeks and came away winning two straight, including slaying the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2015. Up after the Bye Week is the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and that is going to be one tough game to win, so the goal there should be to compete and make them play as hard as they can to avoid losing at home.

In short, I’m okay with the Broncos losing this next game if they continue to play well through the loss. At 3-6 it doesn’t look pretty, but their schedule really does soften up from there. They could potentially rip off three-straight wins and get back to .500 fairly quickly. However, I suspect this Broncos team will continue to have setbacks here and there as they try to climb out of the last six seasons of crap.

What do you think the Broncos must do to get back to .500 this season? Share in the comments section below.

Horse Tracks

The best before the bye: Our 100 favorite photos on offense from Weeks 1-8

As the Broncos rest during their bye week, look back at the first half of the season with the Broncos' team photographers' favorite photos of the offense.

The best before the bye: Our 100 favorite photos on defense from Weeks 1-8

As the Broncos rest during their bye week, look back at the first half of the season with the Broncos' team photographers' favorite photos of the defense.

Broncos midseason report card: Sean Payton finds hope after 0-3 start

Here’s how the Broncos have graded out at each position group through eight games in 2023.

Denver Broncos at the bye: The Good and The Bad

Denver is 3-5 as they hit the bye week. They are riding a two-game winning streak which includes snapping a 16-loss streak to AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.