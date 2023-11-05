NFL Week 9 Preview and Picks, Open Thread

Welcome to Week 9 of the regular season.

The Denver Broncos are enjoying their Bye Week after closing out their first half of their season with a two-game winning streak that included breaking a 16-game losing streak to a hated AFC West division rival. As we relax this weekend, I myself am enjoying the great outdoors of Bonners Ferry, Idaho this weekend, there are some really good games to keep tabs on today. Let’s get into some game previews and score prediction fun.

Week 9 NFL Game Previews

Miami Dolphins (6-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)

Where: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

When: 7:30 AM MT

Preview: You are going to want to get up early for this one. The top two contenders in the AFC this year are facing off in one of the biggest games of the year and in a prime European location. The winner of this game would put themselves into the drivers seat for the number one overall seed in the conference. If this game were actually in Kansas City, I would likely be looking to take the Chiefs here, but on neutral ground and all the hype, I think Tyreek Hill torches this team with the Dolphins soaring high.

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Chiefs 27

Minnesota Vikings (4-4) at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: With Kirk Cousins out for the season, the Vikings traded for Josh Dobbs from the Cardinals. However, while that might help them later in the season it might take a few weeks for Dobbs to pick up the new playbook and be effective enough to help win some games. I think the Falcons will be able to take care of the Vikings at home today.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Vikings 20

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: While all the focus has been on the Chiefs and Dolphins in the AFC, the Ravens have positioned themselves very well to also compete for that number one overall seed at 6-2. They host a Seahawks team that has been flying high on the backs of strong defensive play, but I think that won’t be enough here on the road against an equally strong opponent.

Prediction: Ravens 20, Seahawks 16

Arizona Cardinals (1-7) at Cleveland Browns (4-3)

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: Anything that keeps the Browns rolling is a good thing for the Denver Broncos. They play the Browns at home in a few weeks and if Cleveland keeps winning it could lull them towards coming to Denver half asleep at the wheel. It helps that the Cardinals are terrible and likely won’t put up much of a fight on the road against a pretty good Browns defense.

Prediction: Browns 27, Cardinals 17

Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (2-5)

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: In my least fun game to preview, I have to pick a winner between two teams I have absolutely zero trust or faith in. In that situation, I usually go with the home team and that is exactly what I’ll do here. Besides, a win by the Packers also helps the Broncos draft position if they fail to turn things around down the stretch.

Prediction: Packers 23, Rams 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Houston Texans (3-4)

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: I’m on the road this weekend and can’t remember if I picked the Buccaneers to win this game earlier this week in our pick’em post, but here on Sunday I’m leaning towards Houston here. The Texans defense is too good and Baker Mayfield too turnover prone for the Bucs to win this game on the road.

Prediction: Texans 16, Bucs 13

Washington Commanders (3-5) at New England Patriots (2-6)

Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: The Commanders traded away two key veteran defensive linemen at the NFL trade deadline, but I have a sneaking suspicion the moves will pay dividends like it did for the Broncos when they moved on from veterans Randy Gregory and Frank Clark. Even so, I like the Patriots at home either way. It took the Broncos defense a few weeks to turn things around after making changes, so we’ll assume the same kind of road for the Commanders on that front,

Prediction: Patriots 31, Commanders 27

Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4)

Where: Caesars Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

When: 11:00 AM MT

Preview: The Bears without Justin Fields are likely to get curb stomped. I don’t think Fields is great by any measure, but without him this team has zero chance to do anything. Plus the Saints play really great defense at home and I think this could be the ugliest final score of the weekend.

Prediction: Saints 34, Bears 13

Indianapolis Colts (3-5) at Carolina Panthers (1-6)

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

When: 2:05 PM MT

Preview: Due to their 0-6 start, everyone assumes the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL this year. But I think that title might belong to the Cardinals and maybe even a couple of others. While I don’t think the Panthers will win a lot of games, I do like them here against the Colts in Week 9. I got the Panthers pick right last week, so let’s see if I can make it back-to-back.

Prediction: Panthers 20, Colts 17

New York Giants (2-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-5)

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 2:25 PM MT

Preview: Will we see the Josh McDaniels ‘dead cat bounce’ game this week? I think so. The Giants are a weak football team and the Raiders players will likely want to get that McD hate out of their system by immediately winning a game without him. Given the state of the Raiders roster, this could be the last win they get for the rest of the season. Just win, baby.

Prediction: Raiders 24, Giants 21

Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 2:25 PM MT

Preview: Now we’re getting to why Week 9 looks like such a fun weekend of football. Sunday kicked off with the Dolphins-Chiefs and then end with a couple of bangers in the NFC and AFC. The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the more fun ones in the league right now and should be a really fun game to watch. I went with the home team with this one.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Buffalo Bills (5-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

When: 6:20 PM MT

Preview: Sunday caps off with a game with massive playoff implications and the Bengals are surging right now. They might be playing some of the best football in the NFL over the last few weeks, while the Bills have kind of stumbled a bit. I think Cincinnati keeps the ball rolling and Denver is going to have to contend with an angry and desperate Buffalo Bills team on Monday Night Football next week.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Bills 24