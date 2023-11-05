Playoffs? Might be worth a look for the Broncos

When the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, it certainly felt good. I don’t care where you fall on the spectrum of fandom. Winning a game against a team you haven’t beaten in 16 tries is a fantastic feeling.

That being said, the win shifted a couple of things in regards to betting. On Broncos Odds and Endzones, Ian and I discussed the futures bets that could be good value for those of us who enjoy a little sports betting.

Obvioulsy, it requires looking at the schedule, which I covered earlier last week, but 7-2 or 6-3 after the bye week could be in the realm of possibilities and might push the Broncos into the playoffs.

It would be a long shot, and one that most fans realistically look at as a pipe dream. However, pipe dreams net gains when they come true. When we broke down some futures bets on the podcast the Broncos to make the playoffs sat at +800. There is some value in that.

Put $10 on that, and you walk away with $90. Yes. That is a long shot. No, I am not suggesting you put money on that, but the value is there. After watching Denver the last three weeks, it has to be said that the defense is playing better, and the offense is doing just enough.

Not exactly inspiring, but the value is there. Put a bet on that and you won’t be cheering for tanks to roll through Dove Valley.