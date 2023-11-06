 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Football Week 9: Chargers at Jets

The New York Jets will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Join us in the comments section to talk football during the game!

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC West has been on fire during the Denver Broncos Bye Week with both the Kansas City Chiefs handling their business in Germany and the Las Vegas Raiders enjoying a Josh McDaniels ‘dead cat bounce’. That means we could see a trifecta here tonight with the Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the New York Jets.

MNF Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) at New York Jets (4-3)
Kickoff: 6:15 PM MT on November 6, 2023
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I think the trifecta of AFC West wins comes up short against a very tough Jets defense. I have to give the edge to the Jets defense over Justin Herbert. While Herbert is great, he tends to come up short when the Chargers need a win the most and the Jets defense will likely be fired up on prime time. To me, all signs point to a further slide for the Chargers in Week 9.

