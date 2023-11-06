Horse Tracks: Back to work for Broncos

Welcome to week 10 in the NFL! Sure, the formality of the Monday Night Football tilt still needs to be adjudicated, but for Broncos Country the bye week is officially over. I mean, who really cares about a Jets-Chargers matchup, anyways?

The 2023 season has been one of disappointment and surprise. I don’t think any of us will forget losing by 50 and allowing 70 against the Miami Dolphins. It’s that kind of well-earned generational defeat that will haunt the Broncos for years to come. On the positive tip, the Broncos closed out the first half of their season with back-to-back wins, snapping Kansas City’s beloved win streak.

It’s Jekyll and Hyde at Mile High.

With the bye over, which Broncos team will show up for the rest of the season? Can they propel themselves into a victory over the Bills using that Chiefs win as a springboard? With great defense and a commitment to the running game, who knows what could be possible.

The remaining schedule isn’t as daunting as it appeared even just a few weeks ago. If the Broncos put their heads down, do their work, and play what is emerging to be Denver Broncos ball, they could certainly make some noise to finish the season.

Could this be a playoff team? Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. If Denver focuses on maintaining the standards set in the game against Kansas City, I don’t doubt that it could happen. It certainly could be a fun road finding out. There’s still a lot of football left to be played. Go Broncos.

Headlines

Bills open as favorites against Broncos for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 10 - Buffalo Rumblings

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills defeating the Broncos on ‘Monday Night Football’

NFL won't flex Nov. 19 Vikings at Broncos game, remains on Sunday Night Football | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

The Broncos are now assured of having their next two games in prime time on national television.

Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line "Beat (the drums for) breast cancer" - CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos Stampede Drum Line teamed up with the Columbine High Marching Band on Saturday to "Beat (the drums for) breast cancer."

Raiders coaching change: A 'vicious' team meeting 'broke' Josh McDaniels before his firing, per reports - CBSSports.com

A look inside Las Vegas' staff overhaul

Bloody good show: Burrow, Bengals win 4th straight

Joe Burrow is back and so too are his Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow threw for a season-high 348 yards and a pair of touchdowns to propel the Bengals over the Buffalo Bills, 24-18, for Cincinnati’s fourth consecutive win on Sunday night.

Very good Cowboys still nowhere after losing another 'game of inches'

In Sunday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys showed once again that they are almost there. And yet, in the only way that ultimately matters, especially in Dallas, they are still nowhere, Judy Battista writes.

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.

Giants' Daniel Jones suffers non-contact knee injury in Raiders loss; N.Y. reportedly fears it's significant - CBSSports.com

Jones recently missed three games with a neck injury

Joshua Dobbs leads Vikings upset: Timeline of QB's unlikely journey across seven different teams - CBSSports.com

Minnesota may have found itself a short-term answer under center

Texans RB drills dramatic go-ahead field goal after kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn goes down with injury - CBSSports.com

You don't see this every day in the NFL

Texans' wild win over Buccaneers ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history - CBSSports.com

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a scorigami!

Trent McDuffie: Chiefs knew they "had to get hands on" Tyreek Hill - NBC Sports

Tyreek Hill couldn't wait for his chance to score a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Pete Carroll defends Geno Smith after Seahawks routed by Ravens - ESPN

After all the heat the Ravens' pass rush put on Geno Smith on Sunday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tried to take some of it off his struggling quarterback.

Jalen Hurts guts through pain, earns 'gritty' Eagles win - ESPN

A banged-up Jalen Hurts helped the Philadelphia Eagles escape Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys with a 28-23 win.

C.J. Stroud's huge game, late heroics lift Texans to victory - ESPN

Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell with 6 seconds remaining lifted the Texans to a 39-37 win over the Buccaneers.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has fractured forearm, sources say - ESPN

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a fracture in his right forearm and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

'Feels a lot different' - Raiders win in Antonio Pierce's debut - ESPN

The Raiders' work week under interim coach Antonio Pierce began with a blank sheet of paper and culminated in celebratory cigars following a statement 30-6 win over the Giants.

Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins' comeback falling short vs. Chiefs: ‘It was my fault’

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took the blame for Miami's comeback falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs. “It was my fault,” Tagovailoa said.